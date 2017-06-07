In an attempt to bring the glamour of Amalfi without all the fuss, Porto Mirabello recently opened its berthing to superyachts visiting the area, without compromising its pastoral character and successfully injecting just the right amount of continental-cool.

On the technical side, berths up to 130m make Porto Mirabello the only luxury port in Italy able to house yachts this size, whilst world-class facilities at the harbour are just the beginnings in a long list of reasons why this ever-evolving project is likely to become a famed superyachting center.

Expanding from six 65m-plus slips to eleven just this year, the quay has opened its new waters just in time for the Mediterranean season complete with 24-hour staffing, 2 high-capacity fuelling stations and even a re-fit yard, to name just a few bonuses.

But technicalities aside, what is so charming about Porto Mirabello is how seamlessly the project slots into the distinctive coastline of the Italian Rivera. Ideally poised in one of five vibrantly-washed and flower-filled finishing villages, the port’s outdoor spaces are nothing if not al fresco terraces from which to enjoy that view across the breath-taking Liguria: a sight for even those with well-indulged eyes.

So visit Porto Mirabello if you’re wondering where to head in the Med. Revel in the surrounding land’s rich portfolio of outdoor activities before returning to the marina village where health and wellness, local gastronomy and spacious privacy are at the heart of this perfect Italian marina.