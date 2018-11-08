You can enjoy the vast, surrounding landscapes and tranquil waters with peace in mind; Elliott Bay Marina is committed to retaining a clean environment whilst providing facilities for recreational boaters. “Protecting our waters, marine life, fish, and waterfowl from boat and marina pollutants is a major goal of our organization. Our staff, along with every boater must work together to keep our marina and environment clean!” states Elliott Bay Marina.

The Marina’s amenities include but not limited to: 24-hour security all year round, free parking, complimentary kayak and bicycle rentals, fuel docks including discounts, restaurants, shower and laundry facilities, locked gatehouses, beach access and bike trails as well as a public observation deck with the convenience of a shuttle boat. The marina is also situated minutes from Downtown Seattle, Ballard and Magnolia.

Elliott Bay Marina is also home to a Seattle Yacht Club outstation and Palisade restaurant overlooking downtown Seattle, West Seattle and Elliott Bay. Guests can enjoy 'happy hour' cocktails at Maggie Bluff's Pub and Grill or take a stroll along the pier and observe the glamorous yachts moored.

Visitors can discover Seattle, including the perfect combination of Lake Washington and the Puget Sound which offers a vast number of experiences for every kind of boater. The island and inlets along the sound provide a long list of stunning destinations by sail or by power.

The Lake offers guests various summer events, watersports, flawless sailing and raftups whilst surrounded by extraordinary wildlife and picturesque scenery including the backdrop of Mount Rainier.

Elliot Bay Marina can accommodate a range of vessels including superyachts up to 91-metres.