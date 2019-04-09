The marina is first and foremost a prime spot to dock your yacht, with a 227 berth capacity catering for boats of all shapes and sizes - from 8-150m, to be precise. The facility offers competitive annual packages starting at AED 13,713 per year.

What gives Yas Marina the edge, however, is its remarkably facility for seamlessly enjoyable stays. With everything from licensed restaurants, fitness facilities and physiotherapy, to watersports, a children’s playground and a musical water fountain, Yas Marina has everything that yacht owners, charterers and crew could possibly need.

Abundant waterside outlets boast iconic views of the marina’s biggest drawcard: the race track. Since 2009 Yas has been home to Abu Dhabi’s very own circuit, and hosts the Formula 1 Grand Prix annually - an event that draws crowds from far and wide for a thrilling few days of racing and revelling. The marina een offers berthing options with a direct view of the Grand Prix, which will take place from November 28 - December 01 2019.

Although Yas Island really comes alive during the Grand Prix, it also plays host to a multitude of weekly and seasonal promotions and events throughout the year. A constant buzz of family friendly and after-dark entertainment makes the marina a famously dynamic destination.

Yas Marina is the premier Middle Eastern destination for yachts - an accolade that has been officially granted by bodies such as The World of Yachts Recognition Awards and The Arabian Gulf Yachting Awards. With access to pristine coastlines and cosmopolitan cities, you could not be better placed to explore all that the fascinating UAE has to offer.