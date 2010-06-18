Located in the stunning and opportune area of Baja California Sur in Mexico, Marine Group Boat Works have opened a new boatyard spanning 200,000 square foot at the Marina at Puerto Los Cabos.

Todd Roberts, Vice President of Baja's De Los Cabos Facility said, “Marine Group Boat Works de los Cabos is doing well. Construction was completed early so that gave us a head start at catering to our market base of year-round customers as well as preparing for the upcoming fleet of customers scheduled to cruise to Cabo for the fishing season in the fall.”

The boatyard is home to Baja California’s only drystack storage facility and 150-tonne Travelift capable of hauling boats of up to 125 feet. “Our Travelift was christened by the 110-foot charter yacht Panache … We haul and service an average of three mid-sized boats per week and the reservations have steadily increased … We've also had cases where superyachts, including the 118-foot M/Y Last Call, cruising their way to our San Diego superyacht facility for a refit stopped in our Los Cabos location. Maximizing our resources, we were able to inspect the boat, start compiling the work list and to go over pre-haul out logistics.”

The huge drystack storage facility is facing great demand, with 25 boats already stored of a maximum 100 boats. Boats stacked three levels high, allowing owners of yachts and tenders up to 33 feet the opportunity to avoid certain maintenance and insurance costs.

Michelle Farias-Kieley, who oversees all operations at the Mexico facility, commented, “Marine Group Boat Works de Los Cabos is exactly how we envisioned the ideal boatyard to be … It’s basically a compilation of all the things we didn’t get to incorporate in the San Diego expansion. From the sparkling white concrete to the striking enormity of the drystack storage buildings.”

The Marine Group Boat Works de Los Cabos have also opened a Marine Retail Store and Propeller Workshop area on site, Todd Roberts comments, “Captains and owners are surprised to find basic things that in the past would take 2-3 weeks to ship to them … the next milestone for the Marine Group Boat Works de Los Cabos is the arrival of its state of the art propeller balancing system furnished by PropScan in Australia.”

The partnership between Marine Group Boat Works de Los Cabos and the Marina at Puerto Los Cabos has successfully begun to tackle the great demand for marine services in the Baja California region, a well known sport fishing and luxury yachting area.