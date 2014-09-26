With the 180-metre Azzam having received wide acclaim, next up for Nauta is a host of new projects, each one pushing the boundaries of innovation that bit further.

One of their current in-build yachts is a 165-metre motor yacht and we began our interview with Mario Pedol, CEO of Nauta Yachts, at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show by asking him what his hopes are for this project.

“It is different from Azaam,” he said. “The general philosophy of the boat is for really enjoying the outdoor living and contact with nature. Azzam was meant to sail in hot climates and doesn’t have that much space for outdoor living, but this one is really within our standards, our preferred philosophy, which is more Mediterranean.

“We are working on different projects which is obviously very exciting. Our studio has 240 metres of sailing yachts under construction, 80 metres of motor yachts and 290 metres of new design in progress. So we are very busy.”

