Superyacht Mariu was comissioned by Giorgio Armani, who also designed her stylish contemporary interior.



Mariu's highlights include a guest elevator, which serves all of the superyacht’s decks, and a guest office. The yacht's expansive decks offer a huge amount of on-deck leisure sapce, with numerous sunbeds and Jacuzzi.

The superyacht offers a whole host of toys and tender including diving equipment, Seadoo scooter, knee boards, waterskis and two RIB tenders.

Mariu sleeps 12 guests in five cabins, and can accommodate up to 11 crew members.

Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, motor yacht Mariu can reach a top speed of 17.5 knots with a cruising speed of 15 knots. Mariu is equipped for world cruising with a range of 4,600 nautical miles at 14 knots.



The superyacht was listed with an asking price of €19.95 million.



Charter Mariu Yacht

Mariu wil be available for charter during 2010 with Masters.