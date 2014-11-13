We sat down with Marck Cavendish, Sales Director at Heesen Yachts, at the recent Fort Lauderdale Boat Show to hear more about their highly successful year so far and find out the company’s plans for the coming months.

He began by taking us through the four vessels that Heesen managed to sell across those startling early months of 2014.

“There was a 50-metre aluminium yacht, one of the same Class as Satori, which won many awards when she came out,” he told us.

“There were two 47-metre steel yachts in our 47-metre steel class which were hulls 10 and 11, and there was a 45-metre all aluminium fast cruising yacht with a maximum speed of 30 knots. So yes, it was a busy and exciting start to the year.”

You can watch the full video interview with Mark Cavendish above this article.