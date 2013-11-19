The high-tech superyacht which made a remarkable debut at the Monaco Yacht Show has been gathering a lot of attention across the superyacht community as of late.

Sporting a distinctive design from Omega Architects, Heesen Yachts is the first shipyard to build a yacht which features this innovative hull configuration and uses aluminium for both hull and superstructure. The new Fast Displacement hull configuration creates a platform which is ushering in a new generation of increased performance and reduced environmental impact

