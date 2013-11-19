Mark Cavendish on Heesen Yachts and Galactica Star
After being awarded the prestigious ‘Best of the Best’ accolade by Robb Report China, Galactica Star is quickly becoming a stand-out superyacht in the highly acclaimed Heesen fleet. We spoke with Mark Cavendish, Sales and Marketing Director of Heesen Yachts, at the 54th Fort Lauderdale Boat Show to find out what makes her such a unique vessel.
The high-tech superyacht which made a remarkable debut at the Monaco Yacht Show has been gathering a lot of attention across the superyacht community as of late.
Sporting a distinctive design from Omega Architects, Heesen Yachts is the first shipyard to build a yacht which features this innovative hull configuration and uses aluminium for both hull and superstructure. The new Fast Displacement hull configuration creates a platform which is ushering in a new generation of increased performance and reduced environmental impact
