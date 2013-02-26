“Marsh is a global leader in the insurance brokerage industry,” explains Jennifer Dubois, “and our private client service is the leader in personal insurance in the United States.”

Having 12 years of experience in the yacht sales and management industry, Jennifer Dubois is hoping to expand the Marsh Insurance yacht base.

“What I think probably sets us apart in the private client service, specifically the yacht practice, is our advice and consultation that we provide. All of our client relationships start off with a comprehensive consultation where we get to identify the current coverage in place, any gaps or overlaps in the policy as well as getting to know the clients, their lifestyle and their needs. Developing a close relationship with our client is imperative in order to give appropriate advice and recommendation.”

Click here to see the event sponsored by Marsh Insurance, Denison Superyacht Division, Mondo Marine SeaKeepers Society and a wealth of others in association with Superyachts.com.