Netherlands-based shipyard Moonen is a specialist in the 30 to 50 metre range, building semi-custom steel and aluminium superyachts. With over half a century of yacht building experience, Moonen is a staple of the industry, offering the reliability of a strong Dutch shipyard.

2019 has been somewhat of a rollercoaster year for Moonen Yachts. On the 11th July, Moonen was declared bankrupt by a Dutch court and faced an uncertain future. However, the takeover of Australian couple Matthew and Louise Baxter has put the shipyard back on track, and back to producing award-winning yachts. Their latest announcement is a return to the type of updates we expect to hear.

YN199, a 36.3m motor-yacht being built from Moonen’s Martinique platform, is on track for her scheduled 2020 delivery after her hull and superstructure were joined. Listed for sale with Burgess, YN199 is now less than 12 months from delivery and still has time for a potential owner to customise her to their specific taste.

Project Manager of YN199, Nick van Zon, said “it’s no secret that Moonen has faced a challenging period over the past few months. Regardless, we’ve worked hard to ensure that project delays have been kept to a minimum… this is a significant moment in the build of YN199 and perfectly demonstrates our capabilities as a premium Dutch shipbuilder.”

This will be the second yacht to be built from Moonen’s Martinique platform, with exterior design by Rene van der Velden and interiors styled by Studio Indigo. A six-cabin layout comfortably accommodates 12 guests in sophisticated settings, maximising the feeling of space and light.

Again, the beauty of this project is that personal touches and preferences can still be applied while it is in the construction phase, making her an ideal opportunity for owners to purchase a custom yacht with reduced delivery times. Her unveiling is scheduled for next summer, and YN199 will be displayed at the 2020 Cannes Yachting Festival and Monaco Yacht Show.

YN199 is one of two 36 metre yachts under construction at the Dutch yard, and we can be reassured that Moonen’s revival is complete. Burgess are central agents for the sale of YN199, with Thibault Roi the main contact for this exciting project