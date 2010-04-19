Mary-Jean is a beautifully maintained yacht, featuring a Jacuzzi on the sun deck and brand new owner and guest accommodation. In 2008 Mary-Jean was fitted with new teak decking throughout and a fully re-painted hull and superstructure.

Refitted to MCA and Lloyd’s 100 A1+LMC Standards, superyacht Mary-Jean is a beautiful yacht that holds advanced stabilisation systems for smooth cruising at a max speed of 15.50 knots with a range of 3500 nautical miles.

Mary-Jean is capable of comfortably accommodating 12-16 guests in seven cabins which hold an original design by H2 Yacht Design.

Motor yacht Mary-Jean stood at an asking price of $8.75 million.