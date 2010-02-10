Mary-Jean’s extensive refit included the addition of a sloping transom providing easy access to the swim platform; remodelling of the sundeck and a gym on the upper deck.

The superyacht sleeps up to 16 guests in seven cabins. Accommodation includes a full-beam master suite and two VIP rooms on the main deck, and four staterooms on the lower deck.

Motor yacht Mary-Jean can reach a top speed of 15.5 knots, and cruises comfortably 13 knots.

Previously marketed at US$11 million, Mary-Jean is now listed with an asking price of $8.75 million.