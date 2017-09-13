Built to create a powerful, muscular yet simultaneously elegant first impression, Laurentia is a world of lifestyle on board across 740GT and stretched across 55-metres. Designed by Omega Architects, the steel-hulled motor yachts sets a new standard in both experience and performance.

Following her first performance tests in the North Sea at the beginning of August, Laurentia excelled contracted speeds and demonstrated perfect maneuverability, comfort and extremely fast reaction times; a perfect companion for the Captain to cruise in complete efficacy.

The Owner appointed Ramon Alonso at RADYCA, a Miami-based design firm, to create an interior design that promotes luxury, relaxation and entertainment throughout the yacht.

“The objective was to create a clean and simple, yet sophisticated, interior that evokes tranquility in a relaxed and elegant atmosphere," comments Alonso. A consistent use of neutral hues is found in open-grain white oak and different tones of wengé, taupe and grey leathers, wool carpets, and light textured suedes.

White Arabescato and Grecale brown marble slabs emphasize the purity of the design. The loose furniture was carefully selected from various European and American brands and each piece was customized to fit perfectly and adapt to the interior scheme. Hand-stitched leather panels and accents play in contrast with the light suedes and dark wengé wood in different tones and finishes.

We look forward to bringing you more from Laurentia as she embarks on her maiden voyage and adds another outstanding modern debut to the ever-growing Heesen Yachts portfolio.