With a 2016 turnover that reached 314 Million Euros, the figures speak volumes for the success of Sanlorenzo. Showcasing itself as one of the leading builders in the nautical sector to date, their competitive revenue figures mark an unrivalled period of growth, thriving from strength to strength.

Sanlorenzo has achieved a +42% turnover from 2015, which key build projects have contributed to this growth?

Sanlorenzo has experienced a steady growth in the 2000's and the 2016 turnover even overcome our pre-crisis turnover. The only shipyard to achieve this outstanding result in the nautical sector. We’ve been able to keep a growing order book, with 28 yachts and 5 superyachts sold last year, and this drove us to invest in new products and new facilities.

Surely the success of our 460Exp line (42-meter superyacht in metal) and well as the SL78 and SL86 have been fundamental in this growth: our range goes from 78 ft to 64 meter, from fiberglass to metal superyachts, and each of this model is strictly made to measure, a custom-made approach that has been the real key to the long success of Sanlorenzo since 1958.

The sale of 5 superyachts has marked a year of success in 2016 for Sanlorenzo, how will you continue this in 2017 catering specifically to the 40m+ superyacht market?

The 2017 opened with the launch of our first 52-meter superyacht 52Steel Seven Sins and 3 additional hulls are already sold and under construction. Plus our biggest model of 64-meter in length 64Steel and 4 new 460Exp hulls are currently under construction in our imposing Superyacht facility, in La Spezia. This impressive shipyard is the largest equipped premises in the north Med and it allow the production of 8 superyachts at the same time.

How important is it to remain a strong contender in the Italian nautical sector?

Actually we are leader in the Italian market, both in the fiberglass (yachts from 24 meters to 38 meters) and in the metal production (superyacht from 40 to 64 meters). While other Italian shipyards are forced to deliver their product abroad, we still keep passionate and Italian owners who come to us to build their made to measure “home at sea”.

What kind of exciting projects and collaborations do you have on the horizon?

Our latest model SX88 is about to be launched and will officially debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2017, and it represents a totally new concept in our range of models, it’s our first crossover yacht. In the nearly future, the SX family will be completed with models of smaller and longer sizes, that will be introduced in the market in the next 3 years.

We remain excited to follow the developments of Sanlorenzo as they reveal their promising projects, new launches and unparalleled partnerships from across the industry, with the expectation to excel in another record breaking year ahead.