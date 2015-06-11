The second superyacht born to the Prince Shark range, Polaris came under serious acclaim by global media, industry and award judges after her launch in 2014. The tour de force of the Enrico Gobbi and Rossinavi collaboration can not only be seen in the exterior lines of the Prince Shark model, but the stunning interior which is consistently laden with modern luxury throughout.

“What makes the difference is something small,” explains Federico Rossi, Owner of the Rossinavi shipyard, “this is an equilibrate fusion of modernity, muscled and sharp design. The outcome of this yacht concept created large spaces both inside and out.”

Her crisp and dynamic external lines emerged from the desire to create exceptional architecture from Arrabito Naval Architects whilst sporting an aggressive and modern look on the water. Polaris’ external spaces hold a number of features worthy of note, including the large sundeck-lounge area built between the two forward sides of the superstructure in the bows, guaranteeing maximum privacy and magnificent views, and the amazing flying bridge, protected by slender structural arches into which large side windows have been inserted, home to a 3.5 metre pool with it’s own waterfall.

“With deep expertise in yacht construction, Rossinavi can install various materials with different physical behavior in accordance with different areas around the yacht,” continues Mr Rossi. “A good example of this level of excellence is the Polaris Fly bridge. This is about 120 sq mt, organized in terms of lounge area, bar space and a 4 metre long swimming pool. The swimming pool is built with frontal glass installed on painted alloy, the main detail being the travertine basement with steel frames, ebony with internal cladding in mosaic and custom Jacuzzi that works with unsalted and sea water, waterfall in glass and titanium with integrated stenographic lighting. This is a good example of the lifestyle on board - practicality, technology and luxury.”

Moving inside, her well-proportioned layout guarantees extreme comfort, spacious interiors and - while keeping the superstructure small - in line with the spirit and streamlined look of the boat. The style of her interiors are a balanced compromise of modern and contemporary influences with a hint of eclectic inspirations derived from the owner’s personal taste.

“The vessel is unique in terms of volumes, proportions and performances. For example, we have used all available volumes ‘until the last drop’. Talking about interior décor, Polaris reaches the highest possible standard. To be able to build this level of interior we have deeply implemented an aeronautical assembly technique. [This has] allowed us to build Polaris with different structural and decorative elements, obtaining as a result, a three deck 50 metre yacht with 1860 cubic meters of internal volumes, 24 knots of top speed with 7000 horsepower thanks to her MTU engines.”

This manner of style has been accompanied by refined materials and coverings that lend undisputed, timeless elegance to the atmosphere and a strong feel of opulent luxury to the environment on board. Enrico Gobbi of Team 4 Design has imbued the interiors with natural materials such as dark glossy ebony, mainly used for the bespoke furniture, which are inventively teamed with pale ivory maple wood and fine ivory-white leather.

Watch the above video for an exclusive look on board Polaris and gain a rare insight into luxury in it's purest form.