New Frontiers is a leading example in terms of standalone adventure, support flexibility and global capabilities for a growing market of owners heading toward Support Vessels. With both owner and guest accommodation on board, an enhanced watersports area and every facet of adventure luxury one could look for; New Frontiers is now set to offer its new owner the last glimpses of unbridled nature.

The DAMEN Yacht Support Range is versatility embodied, with the chance to bring aboard any tool, toy or element to fit the desired purpose. Expertly demonstrated in David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II, New Frontiers’ sistership Umbra was last seen adventuring across the deep blue to provide an insight into the world below the surface through dive stores, deep-diving tech, helicopters and research labs.

Commercial Director Rose Damen comments: “Whether a mesmerising weekend dive adventure to Truk Lagoon or Cocos Island, or enjoying two locations at once linked by helicopter, or all the benefits of lots of large tenders, toys, submersibles and storage, our Yacht Support range is all about unforgettable experiences and freedom.”

An incredible option for those looking to explore the budding, and quickly growing support market, the DAMEN Yacht Support Range has sold two yachts (Fast & Furious and now New Frontiers) in the space of months, and with more in construction, we can’t wait to see more of these incredible adventurers on the water.