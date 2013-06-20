Built by the Lürssen Shipyard in Rendsburg, Germany, and with exterior design by Espen Oeino and interior design by Aileen Rodriguez, the yacht was known as “Project Niki” during its construction.

The vessel features a beam measuring 14.20 metres and can reach a maximum Speed of 18 knots, with a cruising speed of 12-14 knots.

Interior designer Aileen Rodriguez said: “The interior has classical touches with a contemporary back drop […]. The unique mix of rare and striking materials gives the yacht its ultimate look and luxurious style.

“There is a celebration of more than five Artisans, with 49 stone selections and 33 exotic woods from across the world that contribute to her fascinating style."

A total of eight cabins can accommodate 12 guests, while the yacht can also hold an additional 29 crew in 15 cabins.

M/Y Solandge will start her life in the Caribbean this winter.