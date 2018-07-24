MB92 Acquires Blohm+Voss La Ciotat

The acquisition will see MB92 and Compositeworks, of which MB92 has a majority stake in, successfully merge in this newly enlarged space in La Ciotat and all employees will be integrated into a new structure. This new structure will ensure that the existing offices and facilities on site will remain in full operation under new management, with MB92 overseeing the merging and rebranding process from their offices in Barcelona. This will involve the phasing out of the Blohm+Voss La Ciotat brand and is due to be completed by the end of September 2018.

The 200m dry dock will be of significant importance to MB92 going forward as it looks to expand its current refit and repair service. The move is particularly interesting as it demonstrates the commitment of the MB92 to the development of La Ciotat as a future key hub for Mediterranean yacht services.

Further to the purchase of Blohm+Voss La Ciotat, the Lurssen Group has made agreements to extend its facilities within the MB92 group. This has been done in an effort to reaffirm its commitment to a strong and stable partnership between the two organisations, as they wish to display their continued support of each other and their clients.

Moreover, MB92 is one of several hopefuls to be selected by La Ciotat Shipyards to be the major user of the upcoming 4,000-ton crane platform, which is expected to be delivered to the shipyard by 2021.