MCC is proud of the innovative breakthroughs they established in the expedition yacht sector of the market. Their original 45/46-meter yachts, designed to be under 500GT, have proven to be safe, reliable and extremely fuel-efficient. The owners of Dorothea III (ex Marco Polo) have logged over 70,000 nautical miles since they purchased the yacht in 2011.

MCC stands at the ready to build the next evolution of its 46-meter series and has complete design/ engineering plans for a 38-meter explorer yacht as well. Albrecht Buchner from MCC is guiding the owner through the process of a smooth hand-over.