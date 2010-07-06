Acting as the owner’s construction manager, MCM have taken the yacht straight into construction in New Zealand. There she will have a modern and comfortable Redman Whiteley Dixon designed interior, created with the help of the owners tastes.

MCM’s Peter Wilson said “This is our first collaboration with René, and it’s great for us to get to work with designers with whom we haven’t had the opportunity to work with before. This vessel is for a very experienced yachtsman who has already explored many special places, but was looking for a sturdier and larger platform upon which to be able to push farther and wider into the world’s remote corners.”

Alloy Yachts in New Zealand, builders of the stunning sailing yacht Konkordia (ex Kokomo), will soon be cutting and preparing the metal for this elegant explorer as she is now expected to be cruising in the South Pacific in 2012.

MCM Partners, Peter Wilson and Nigel Ingram will be attending the long awaited 2010 Monaco Yacht Show along with members of their yacht management team, bringing previously launched yachts, such as the 55m Marie, the 42m Calliope, the 34m Nilaya and another 40m yacht.