H2 Yacht Design (London), Vripack Naval Architecture (Netherlands) and Greg Marshall (Canada) were all tasked with developing new designs which would reflect McMullen & Wing’s focus on building the world’s most capable yachts.

The leaders of these three studios recently joined McMullen & Wing CEO Michael Eaglen in a global road show of the world’s main brokerage centres, giving yacht brokers a personal preview of the new designs and an insight into the personalities of the designers.

Blade

Jonny Horsfield, of London’s H2 Yacht Design, presented his design entitled Blade, combining iconic H2 styling cues with very specific luxury expedition credentials: massive tenders, swimming pool, refreshing and flexible interior spaces and vast exterior decks.

Flow

Marnix Hoekstra and Bart Bouwhuis, owners and creative directors of the Netherlands’ Vripack Naval Architecture presented Flow, a muscular yet highly styled family motor yacht featuring multiple new innovations including enclosed “beach house” on the aft deck, “gull wing lookouts” from the sky lounge offering a unique perspective on the changing landscape outside and unique perforated window graphics personalised by the owner.

Diamond

Greg Marshall, of Victoria British Columbia, Canada, presented his design entitled Diamond. In this design he built on the stellar success of 45m BigFish and his current 50m also building at McMullen & Wing to release three size variants. While closely referencing many of the most popular and successful features of the previous designs, he has also developed the space planning and softened the styling for a distinctive 2015 look.

With the road show now behind them, McMullen & Wing and the designers are working together in the development of specifications for the new yachts, with pricing anticipated to be released to the brokerage community in the coming weeks.