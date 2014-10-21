Commissioned by a buyer seeking to explore the world in comfort and security, the new 50-metre long range displacement yacht, still identified publically only by its yard number 1016, is billed as a true ocean adventurer.

The yacht features naval architecture, exterior styling and interior design by Gregory C Marshall Naval Architects, together with McMullen & Wing’s substantial in-house design team.

The new yacht, which will be delivered in early 2016, features a lowered aft cockpit made into a protected area for fishing and lounging, closely connected to the expansive aft deck whilst directly in touch with the water’s surface.

The contemporary interior will accommodate up to 12 guests in 5 cabins and will showcase natural materials in a relaxed modern ambience.

Light, airy interior spaces flow seamlessly onto extensive decks on all levels. Bulwark balconies allow the floor-to-ceiling glazed doors from the dining space to frame a spectacular vista, whilst also providing the ultimate sunbathing location, suspended over the water. The owners’ suite, on the bridge deck aft, opens onto its own private aft deck.

An internationally acclaimed custom yacht builder with specialist new build and refit capability up to 60-metres, McMullen & Wing are renowned for building to the highest world standards in steel, aluminium and advanced composites.