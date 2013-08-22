Central agent Peter Brown, of Burgess in London, is excited to be promoting the project, “Big Star represents an outstanding opportunity to commission a prestige custom luxury explorer from one of the world’s finest shipyards at a significant discount with a substantially reduced delivery time of less than two years.”

With an asking price of US$30m, this is unparalleled value for a new build yacht of this size and pedigree.

Designed in partnership between McMullen & Wing and Gregory C Marshall Naval Architects, the latest designs bring together all the capabilities of a proven offshore explorer with all the comforts of the very finest superyachts.

The latest designs unashamedly reference the strong muscular styling for which her forerunner Big Fish has become famous. But don’t be fooled: Big Star is a significant development on Big Fish, drawing experience from tens of thousands of ocean miles and dozens of weeks of luxury charter.

The first impression from the new renderings is an elongated and elegant yet masculine and purposeful exterior profile. The superstructure clad in glass panels presents a strong graphic motif. This is a distinctive yacht which will command respect and admiration in any company.

The 6m splash pool aft is a striking feature all but unheard-of on a yacht of this size. When the pool is not in use, its teak decked cover extends the aft deck for the ultimate party space.

Light, airy, spacious interior spaces flow seamlessly onto extensive teak decks on all levels. Bulwark balconies allow the floor-to-ceiling glazed doors from the dining space to frame a spectacular vista, whilst also providing the ultimate sunbathing location, suspended over the water.

Inside, two layout options provide either the ultimate owner-focused expedition yacht or the perfect charter arrangement. Both versions share essentially the same styling and can be delivered for the same attractive price.

The Luxury Expedition version openly references Big Fish with her breathtaking owners’ suite on the Bridge Deck aft, opening onto its own private aft deck overlooking the splash pool. A symphony of light and space, the owners’ suite is a haven of calm and relaxation.

The Charter-focused version offers a full beam master suite on the main deck forward, making room for a spectacular skylounge and bar on the bride deck. This second lounge provides contrast between formal and informal living spaces and enhanced opportunity for guest groupings to suit any occasion.

What is more, in her current state of completion: steel hull, engineering and equipment package only, these designs are only a few of the options available. Ready for a new superstructure design and with enormous flexibility still remaining in the layout, Big Star remains every bit a custom yacht project ready to be moulded to suit a new buyer. The designs being promoted are only a selection of a wide range of layout and styling options McMullen & Wing has assembled to tempt interested buyers.

This is the new build superyacht opportunity of the decade. Unparalleled heritage, spectacular design, prestige shipyard.