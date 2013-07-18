Based in Brazil, MCP Yachts have created an aluminium yacht which is extremely lightweight with transoceanic capabilities. Hemisphere 140 was designed by the in-house MCP architects in collaboration with Vripack and has emerged from the shipyard as an outstanding semi-displacement superyacht with exceptional oceangoing performance with a range of 4,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 19 knots in any conditions.

Raffaella II is the largest yacht ever built in Brazil and represents an achievement in the country’s shipbuilding history. She comes with an illuminated glass spiral staircase binding the main to the upper deck, sauna, jacuzzi and generous walk-around exterior decks which connects a number of different lounges, seating and dining areas ideal for relaxing and entertaining.