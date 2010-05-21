The project has been developed by MCP Yachts and Vripack, and represents a landmark achievement in Brazilian large yacht construction. The Hemisphere 140 will blend exceptional performance with an innovative interior layout and spacious social areas on deck.

The five-stateroom layout will include a full beam master suite and four VIP suites. A chief engineer suite will be located between the engine room and guest cabins, whilst the stern garage will accommodate a full second galley and an exercise room. The crew area is situated forward on the lower deck, with crew passages ensuring guests’ privacy onboard.

Twin Caterpillar C32 engines give Hemisphere 140 a top speed of 19 knots at half load and other engine options are available.