The new MCY 96 has been designed according to the highest standards on the market and complies with RINA Pleasure or RINA Charter Class certifications. Upon request, the new model can also be certified according to CE-A category standards to be utilized as a pleasure boat or according to MCA MGN 280. The possibility to choose the preferred type of certification represents a quite unique feature and a highly significant added value for the owner.

Following the success of the award-winning MCY 105, the MCY 96 enters the MCY collection as the result of Monte Carlo Yachts' prominent and continued investments in the superyacht category, and will be followed by new models in the next future.

"The new MCY 96 represents both continuity and evolution for the MCY collection and the company," says Carla Demaria, President of Monte Carlo Yachts. "The great international success and global appeal of the MCY 105 has guided us in developing the MCY 96, which will set new standards and mark a new era of growth in the superyacht segment for Monte Carlo Yachts.

Fabrizio Iarrera, Managing Director of Monte Carlo Yachts, adds "Even if still not officially presented to the public, the MCY 96 is proving to be a highly appreciated yacht by our owners worldwide. The first three units have been already sold and this makes us proud and confident that the new model will be a great hit, following its official presentation next summer."

The design of the MCY 96 was once again entrusted to Nuvolari Lenard. The firm's development of the MCY collection's "Future Classic" award-winning design philosophy shines throughout every nuance and detail of Monte Carlo Yacht's and maximizes key concepts and contents to achieve unprecedented results in its category. The yacht stands out for its smooth lines, high bow and deceptively low profile that confer its external profile a timeless, contemporary allure that is the natural evolution of the iconic MCY lines while keeping a coherent consistency with the rest of the collection.

"The MCY 96 is the seventh yacht in the collection that we have worked on together with Monte Carlo Yachts," say Carlo Nuvolari and Dan Lenard, designers. "The new model is unmistakably a MCY in its visual appeal, the incredible exterior and interior spaciousness, and the total customisation options available for owners, but it is also unique in its personality and details. We are very proud of how the MCY collection is constantly evolving whilst staying true to itself."

Monte Carlo Yachts will present the new MCY 96 at an exclusive, invitation-only event in July before showcasing it at the Cannes, Monaco and Genova yachting festivals.