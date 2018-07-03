MCY Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary

Monte Carlo Yachts (MCY) are looking forward to celebrating an innovative and successful decade in business, following the launch of five award-winning models and earning an international reputation for style and performance.

The company intends to celebrate in style but is keeping its plans under wraps as the event approaches. "We started from scratch during the longest and deepest global financial crisis in our sector and today we celebrate ten years of breakthrough innovation and plan on setting the bar even higher over the next ten years,” says Carla Demaria, MCY President.

“When we started we had an ambitious vision and a long road ahead of us. We wanted to redefine the meaning of luxury, which is first and foremost value. It was just the right time to put luxury back in tune with our most authentic needs: time, space, silence, well-being and harmony.”

The MCY collection includes the multi-award-winning MCY 65, MCY 70, MCY 76, MCY 86, MCY 105 and the MCY 80, a 24m yacht launched in 2016. The most recent project from Monte Carlo Yachts was the MYC 96, launched at the Cannes Yachting Festival in 2017.

The full MCY collection was designed by Italian design studio Nuvolari Lenard, which together with Monte Carlo Yachts has studied and introduced design features and materials usually only seen on megayachts. Not only known for its award-winning yacht fleet, MCY claims to have been at the forefront of several technical advances such as a modular construction process inspired by the concepts in Lean Manufacturing. This has been recognised as one of the most important strengths of the company, as it increases the quality of the yachts while considerably reducing the time of construction and consequentially allowing the yard to be more responsive and dynamic to the market.

It is an approach that has led the builder to be awarded the Innovation in a Production Process Award at the IBI-METS Boat Builder Awards for Business Achievement, an important recognition to the innovative production process that has distinguished the company since the launch of its first yacht.