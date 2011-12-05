MegaTechnica Complete Two Superyacht Hulls

Specialists in ship repair, conversion, refurbishment and construction of both yachts and passenger ships, MegaTechnica’s facilities cover over 600m2 of covered space and is able to serve ships up to 150m in length.

MegaTechnica is accredited and certified with EN ISO 9001:2008, EN ISO 14001:2004, BS OHSAS 18001:1999 and Approved Welding Shop by Germanischer Lloyd and with welders certified by IACS Classification Societies for steel and aluminum constructions.

Very few details of the two hulls have emerged so far; however both hulls originate from the Cosmo Explorer 50 series with personal influences from each owner in accordance with ABS Rules and Regulations.

The first megayacht hull 163.10 was delivered to her owners in April 2011. This 50m yacht is an ice class explorer vessel and, like her sistership, will surely be attracting a lot of attention once she completes her construction.