Mengi Yay Expands Construction Facilities

Turkish shipbuilder Mengi Yay has recently finished a large expansion of its facilities, which has seen several upgrades that will better suit its craftsmen and engineers. This expansion will also cater to Mengi Yay’s plans to open a new division that will produce software to measure a yacht’s power management system and make autonomous decisions in relation to its fuel consumption in a bid to reduce it.

A spokesperson for the shipyard said that the measures are part of company-wide improvements affecting its shipyard and offices, company working structure and website.

The yard will also push to become more environmentally aware in its building processes and in the running of its facilities by introducing measures such as funding the planting of trees to counteract the yard’s environmental impact. Other measures include the introduction of fully electric and diesel propulsion engines on all new yacht builds within five years.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the shipyard noted, “As history teaches us, great innovations don’t come from huge companies but from companies that try to make the world a better place.”

Mengi Yay are working on a 44m superyacht named Project Virtus which is due for completion in mid-2019, which will be the shipyard’s second largest yacht after 45m Aquarius, launched in 2016.