Merging Excellence: Ocean Alexander's 90R

Currently in production at the Ocean Alexander factory in Taiwan, the news of her build schedule is enough to ignite excitement on name alone. Evan K. Marshall, who’s thriving portfolio alongside major contenders such as Benetti and Heesen to name a few, promises and delivers, an innovative model with a stylish aesthetic and performance to match.

The 90R is categorised by a sleek silhouette holds more than meets the eye. The full beam master suite, a glass enclosed beach club, expansive dining and entertaining spaces (three decks to be precise) were, you’d think enough to thrust this fleet member into the spotlight. Yet, the list keeps going, and the 2018 November date is just the ocean debut the vessel deserves to invite the world into the splendour of her ocean parametres.

Giampaolo Murzi, Grand Banks dealer in the Mediterranean for the past 36 years who also distributes Ocean Alexander in Europe, Turkey and Russia shares: “The new 90R by Evan Marshall combines the obsession for quality which has accompanied Ocean Alexander since the past 40 years, and the best of contemporary design and interiors, with many innovating concepts and captivating features that will be a strong market killer worldwide. The right boat with the right features at the right time”.

Powerful engines, unwavering safety and the ability to immerse into nature, the 90R ensures an owner is at the whim of her sunset spilling floor-to-ceiling windows which boast near 360° views, as your destination backdrop seriously becomes a part of your journey. These are just the kind of details executed when two reputable names come together for design innovation and build efficiency.

With nothing sacrificed in this project, the the new full-width main deck expands its living space without compromising the incredible performance and efficiency known for by the builders. “I am impressed by the majesty and concept of class and versatility that this boat can lavish at first impact”, continues Giampaolo Murzi, closing what is sure to be the next stand out vessel ready to grace Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2018.