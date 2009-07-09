The Nobiskrug build Sycara V is currently under construction and is due for delivery later in 2009.

She will feature design by Craig Beal and can accommodate up to 14 guests in a master suite and five doubles. She is set to have a crew of 18.

She is jointly listed with Edmiston and is currently listed for sale at Euro 75,000,000.

Motor yacht Nero is one of the yachting world’s better known vessels and features naval architecture by IMT Marine Consultants from a design by Neil Taylor.

She can accommodate 12 guests in a master, three doubles and two twins. 20 crew service the super yacht.

She is currently jointly listed with Burgess at a price of Euro 75,000,000.

In other news from Merle Wood, the yacht brokers have recently sold the 40 metre Mangusta yacht Yianis, and the 48 metre Christensen yacht Primadonna.