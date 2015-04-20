Custom built by Italian shipyard Benetti in 2011, Domani has gained a strong reputation thanks in part to its stylish, minimalist interior by Carlo Galeazzi.

Notable features include an extended bridge deck, a bar and table for 12 guests for al fresco dining and an over-sized Jacuzzi spa located on an extended sun deck.

The master suite has a king size bed with his and hers walk-in dressing rooms, while there are port and starboard VIP staterooms plus two twin cabins.

In terms of performance, Domani has a cruising speed of 13 knots and is fitted with Quantum zero speed stabilisers for a more comfortable cruising experience.

Merle Wood & Associates is a Fort Lauderdale-based group of yacht brokers with 200 years of cumulative experience representing buyers and sellers of all sizes and types of yachts, both pre-owned and new construction.