Crili was constructed in 1999 and launched at the Trident Shipworks facilities with an elegant exterior design by Sergio Cutolo and an impressive interior by Dalton Designs.

Crili has been used privately for the past six years and has been maintained at all times with no regard to budget. The yacht was re-painted in 2008 and has undergone constant upgrades of equipment.

The 28’ beam on Crili leaves one with the impression of being on a much larger yacht. Crili is able to accommodate two master staterooms with the principal master on the main deck.

Signed for sale with Merle Wood & Associates, Crili was listed at an asking price of $8,500,000 and has now been successfully sold.