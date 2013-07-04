Read online now
Merle Wood & Associates Sell Superyacht Helix

By Ben Roberts

Measuring 44.65m (147’), this characteristic F45 Feadship superyacht was launched in 2011 to the highest standards and is now the latest sales announcement from Merle Wood & Associates.

One of the last F45 motor yachts built by the revered Dutch yacht builder Feadship, Helix is an outstanding testament to world-class construction quality and comfort on board.

With a luxurious interior styling by Sinot Design and an eye-catching exterior profile by Guido de Groot, Helix is an unsurprising sale given her pedigree, style and sophistication on the water.

