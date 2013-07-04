Merle Wood & Associates Sell Superyacht Helix
Measuring 44.65m (147’), this characteristic F45 Feadship superyacht was launched in 2011 to the highest standards and is now the latest sales announcement from Merle Wood & Associates.
One of the last F45 motor yachts built by the revered Dutch yacht builder Feadship, Helix is an outstanding testament to world-class construction quality and comfort on board.
With a luxurious interior styling by Sinot Design and an eye-catching exterior profile by Guido de Groot, Helix is an unsurprising sale given her pedigree, style and sophistication on the water.