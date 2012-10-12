Featuring naval architecture by Paragon Design and exterior styling by Setzer Design Group, Lady A is able to accommodate up to eight guests in four spacious staterooms, consisting of one owner’s cabin and three guest cabins, alongside ample space for entertaining and relaxing around her exterior spaces.

Having recently undergone a refit in 2010, Lady A was successfully sold by Merle Wood & Associates where she was listed at an asking price of $2,900,000.