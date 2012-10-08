Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Merle Wood & Associates Sell Superyacht Liquidity

By Ben Roberts

After launching at the Broward Marine facilities over 20 years ago, superyacht Liquidity was refitted in 2005 and has now been successfully sold by Merle Wood & Associates.

Armed with a refreshed Jon Bannenberg interior and a classic, sophisticated exterior profile, this 31m (102’) custom-built motor yacht blends modern design with traditional Broward quality.

Liquidity is able to accommodate up to eight guests in four luxurious staterooms and offers the interior volume of a much larger yacht while outdoor areas provide the perfect party space.

Originally listed at an asking price of $2,299,000, Liquidity has been successfully sold by Merle Wood & Associates before their showcase at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Shows.

By Ben Roberts
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story
More news From ...
Brokerage News