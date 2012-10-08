Armed with a refreshed Jon Bannenberg interior and a classic, sophisticated exterior profile, this 31m (102’) custom-built motor yacht blends modern design with traditional Broward quality.

Liquidity is able to accommodate up to eight guests in four luxurious staterooms and offers the interior volume of a much larger yacht while outdoor areas provide the perfect party space.

Originally listed at an asking price of $2,299,000, Liquidity has been successfully sold by Merle Wood & Associates before their showcase at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Shows.