Listed in a joint-central with Edmiston at an asking price of €9,900,000, Nara is the latest sales announcement from Merle Wood & Associates. Nara was launched over thirty years ago by the revered Dutch shipyard and, still in outstanding condition, is on her way to her new owner.

This impressive yacht is able to accommodate up to 26 guests and holds expert naval architecture and exterior styling from De Voogt as well as an interior created by Pierre Tanter.