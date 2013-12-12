Built in 2000 by the revered Italian shipyard, Reverie is a classic Benetti in every way possible. Sleek and sophisticated exterior style by Stefano Natucci, a stunning interior from John Munford and high quality construction from the Benetti team in Viareggio.

Originally listed for sale at an asking price of $49,500,000, Reverie is one of the latest sales announcements from the superyacht brokerage market and one of the largest sales to take place in the closing phases of 2013.