Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Merle Wood & Associates Sell Superyacht Reverie

By Ben Roberts

Signed in a joint central agency with Ocean Independence and Burgess, Merle Wood & Associates has announced the successful sale of the 70m Benetti superyacht Reverie.

Built in 2000 by the revered Italian shipyard, Reverie is a classic Benetti in every way possible. Sleek and sophisticated exterior style by Stefano Natucci, a stunning interior from John Munford and high quality construction from the Benetti team in Viareggio.

Originally listed for sale at an asking price of $49,500,000, Reverie is one of the latest sales announcements from the superyacht brokerage market and one of the largest sales to take place in the closing phases of 2013. 

By Ben Roberts
Related News
Featured Events