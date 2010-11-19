Built in 1997, M/Y Sedation is one of the most modern and stylish superyachts on the water after an extensive refit project in 2008. Her contemporary exterior design and naval architecture were formulated and rejuvenated by the Diaship Design Team with a luxurious interior design from Art Line.

Constructed with an aluminium hull and superstructure and a beam of 9.30, Sedation offers generous room inside with ample accommodation space for 10 guests. Sedation’s sun deck is a magnificent feature, with a teak bar, Jacuzzi, opulent dining space and a helicopter landing pad for fly-in visits, a perfect venue for evening entertainment.

Featuring classic high-quality Heesen engineering, M/Y Sedation is able to achieve a top speed of 22 knots and a range of 3,000nm at 12 knots.

Now en-route to a happy new owner, superyacht Sedation was listed with Merle Wood & Associates at an asking price of €14,250,000.

Merle Wood & Associates also recently signed the 73m superyacht Sapphire for sale as a joint central. Currently still in construction at the German shipyard, Sapphire will be entering the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Superyachts rankings after her delivery in 2011.