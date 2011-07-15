Wow

Sold by Thom Conboy of Merle Wood & Associates, with the help of Jarrett Bay Yacht Sales, this Burger-built yacht is an excellent example of an American cruiser. Boasting a characteristic Burger design, Wow was built in 2004 and offers owners and guests both luxurious comfort and sea-faring stability.

This distinctive superyacht is powered by dual 1550hp CAT C30 diesel engines and cruises at 15 knots. Wow can also comfortably accommodate up to six guests in a three stateroom layout, consisting of a large owner’s cabin, a spacious VIP and a twin cabin.

Wow was originally listed at an asking price of $6,900,000.

Blind Date

This 48.9m Trinity Blind Date was built in 2009 and has since received high acclaim in the superyacht community for the sheer quality of her construction.

Blind Date can accommodate up to 12 guests in 5 spacious cabins, as well as offering a stunning forward-facing, split-level owner’s suite on the main deck with accompanying private lounge.

Guest accommodation, located on the lower deck, consists of three double cabins with Pullman berth and one twin cabin with Pullman which can be transformed into a double.

Available for sale through Merle Wood & Associates, Blind Date is listed for an asking price of $29,000,000.

JeMaSa

Designed by the world leading designer, Espen Oeino, the 49.99m superyacht JeMaSa was built by Hakvoort in 2006 and stands as a magnificently sophisticated yacht with an exceptional amount of internal space.

Espen Oeino was also in control of the interior styling, offering a light and open feeling and added an enhanced sense of comfort to a yacht which already boasts a sturdy, long range performance capability.

JeMaSa has recently been signed for sale with Merle Wood & Associates and is available for an asking price of $39,900,000.