Status Quo

Measuring 46m (150’11”ft), Status Quo was built in 2010 by Richmond Yachts and has been meticulously maintained since her launch. Her composite construction and semi-displacement style offer a timeless look whilst her interior offers a classic styling.

Status Quo can comfortably accommodate up to ten guests in five spacious staterooms; consisting of a full-beam master suite with King berth and four well-appointed staterooms below with three Queen berths.

Listed for sale at an asking price of $19,950,000, Status Quo has now been sold by Merle Wood & Associates.

Vakomaano

Vakomaano is a classically styled 29.30m (96’1”ft) motor yacht from New England Boatworks launched in 2003. With space for up to eight guests, this idyllic cruiser was listed for sale at an asking price of $2,400,000 and has now been successfully sold by the brokers at Merle Wood & Associates.