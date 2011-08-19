Built in 2006, Lohengrin is a true Trinity superyacht, featuring a stylish exterior design and a modern interior with spacious outdoor areas. Style and sophistication is not the only selling point of this characteristic superyacht, Lohengrin also holds an extremely economical consumption rate and innovative accommodation layouts.

Lohengrin’s interiors were designed by Scott Carpenter to be open and welcoming, using maple and contemporary tan and ivory brocade furnishings to create a home on the water for any discerning owner.

Defined by large teardrop side windows, Lohengrin can comfortably accommodate ten guests in five cabins; consisting of one large Master Suite, three VIP cabins and one twin.

Superyacht Lohengrin was listed at an asking price of $24,500,000.