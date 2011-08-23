Constructed entirely from GRP, this 48m superyacht is an elegant and lightweight vessel, capable of achieving a top speed of 17 knots through dual 12V 4000 M60 DDEC diesel engines with a range of 4,500 nautical miles at 15 knots.

Thirteen (ex Barchetta) was refitted in 2008 and now stands in immaculate condition, with spacious areas both inside and out, an exquisite Jacqueline Mann Design interior styling and room to accommodate up to 12 guests on board in true luxury.

Available for sale through Merle Wood & Associates and IYC, superyacht Thirteen is currently listed for an asking price of $29,500,000.