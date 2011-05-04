Blind Date is the winner of the 2010 World Superyacht Award for Best Displacement Motor Yacht Below 500GT and one of the finest in the Heesen fleet.

Built by Heesen in 2009 as part of the 4700 Steel semi-custom range and designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, Blind Date is a modern and innovative superyacht with a spacious interior and ample space to entertain guests on board.

Blind Date is styled in an outstanding interior design from the UK-based studio, Keech Green and can accommodate ten guests in five luxurious cabins consisting of one Master cabin, two Double cabins and two Twins.

Signed for sale in a joint central agency with Merle Wood & Associates and Yacht Masters, Blind Date is listed at an asking price of €26,900,000.