Merle Wood Announce $2m Price Reduction for Blind Date

By Paul Joseph

Yacht brokerage Merle Wood Yachts have announced a $2 million price reduction of the 41m Blind Date.

Built by German shipyard Lurssen in 1995, the vessel is now available for an asking price of $7,500,000.

Blind Date underwent a major refit in 2004/05, during which the interior was entirely rebuilt by award-winning designer Patrick Knowles.

Accommodations for 8 guests is provided including a fantastic VIP cabin on the main deck complete with 180o panoramic views. Her full beam (27’) master suite features its own lounge area, walk-in wardrobe and is complete with His and Hers marble baths. In addition she offers two spacious guest cabins fitted with Queen size beds and en-suite baths located on the lower deck.

Along with a maximum speed of 22 knots, Blind Date also has a shallow draft allowing her greater flexibility in accessing cruising grounds and anchorages making her an ideal charter yacht.

Merle Wood Yachts are based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

