Merle Wood Announce $4m Price Reduction of M/Y Fortunato

By Ben Roberts

Built in 2000 by Feadship, this 62m motor yacht recently underwent an extensive refit project in 2010 and has now undergone a significant $4 million price reduction with her central agents, Merle Wood & Associates.

Custom built to a sophisticated exterior design y Feadship’s revered De Voogt Naval Architects, Fortunato is one of the most simple but elegantly understated tri-deck yachts on the market.

Featuring a stately Dalton Designs Inc. and Andrew Winch interior finish, Fortunato can comfortably accommodate up to 14 guests in 7 suites - comprising of one owner’s cabin and six double cabins.

Originally listed with an asking price of $58 million, superyacht Fortunato is now available for sale at a new price of $54 million

