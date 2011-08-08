Custom built to a sophisticated exterior design y Feadship’s revered De Voogt Naval Architects, Fortunato is one of the most simple but elegantly understated tri-deck yachts on the market.

Featuring a stately Dalton Designs Inc. and Andrew Winch interior finish, Fortunato can comfortably accommodate up to 14 guests in 7 suites - comprising of one owner’s cabin and six double cabins.

Originally listed with an asking price of $58 million, superyacht Fortunato is now available for sale at a new price of $54 million