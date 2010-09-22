Merle Wood’s Head of Superyacht Division, Francois van Well, has announced the sale of a new superyacht, the 61.2m superyacht Secret. Built by Feadship in 2008, this is a stunning example of marine engineering alongside Francois van Well’s first sale.

A modern take on classic design, Secret is a steel hulled superyacht with a sophisticated superstructure from De Voogt Naval Architects.

Even in the economic downturn, Merle Wood & Associates announced positive and successful on a consistent basis, Francois Van Well told our presenter, Hofit Golan, “We were happy to announce our news before the show, it just proves that there are buyers, there are possibilities to make a deal. It just comes to the right people to meet each other and with the right help of the right broker, you can have your boat sold or buy a boat for a good price.”

Merle Wood is constructed of a number of veteran brokerage and industry experts, working openly with other CMA’s in order to provide and gain information to help push the superyacht industry back into recovery.