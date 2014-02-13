Custom built in 2009 by Iconi Yachts in Harlingen, Netherlands, Icon features exterior styling by Redman Whiteley Dixon, and a modern interior by Studio Linse.

She has a graceful steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 11.40m and a 3.60m draft.

Other notable features include a duplex master suite, guest accommodation with direct access to a vast beach club including a gymnasium and a sauna, and a beach level saloon.

Icon can reach a maximum speed of 16 knots from her twin MTU engines, with a cruising speed of 12 knots, and has a range of 6,000 nautical miles from her 160,000-litre fuel tanks.

The vessel offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 3 double cabins and 2 twin cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 19 crew.

Icon Yachts was founded in 1996 by Jen Wartena and Wim Koersvelt.