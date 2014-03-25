Custom built by Oceanco in Dreumel, Netherlands in 1997, Lazy Z was last refitted in 2008.

She boasts a steel hull with a aluminium superstructure with a beam of 9.80m (32'1"ft) and a 3.50m (11'5"ft) draft, and is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system.

Other notable features that add to her performance include bow thrusters making her more manoeuvrable at low speeds.

Lazy Z has a cruising speed of 15.00 knots, max speed of 17.00 knots and a range of 3500.00 nm. from her 111,600.00l. fuel tanks.

In terms of accommodation, Lazy Z can house up to 12 guests in 6 suits comprising 1 owner cabin, 4 double cabins, 1 twin cabin. She is also capable of carrying up to 12 crew onboard.

