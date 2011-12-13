Joining Fraser Yachts as its central agent, Merle Wood is now listing the high-speed yacht with an asking price of $13,950,000.

Featuring striking styling and design by Sam Sorgiovanni, Sea Bowld boasts an aluminium hull and superstructure, and has a cruising speed of 26 knots, maximum speed of 28 knots and a range of 1800 nautical miles from her 83270-litre fuel tanks.

The vessel offers accommodation for 10 guests in 5 staterooms, including a private owner’s deck, as well as additional generous deck areas ideal for lounging and dining al fresco.

Sea Bowld was custom built by Oceanfast in Fremantle (Australia) in 2004.