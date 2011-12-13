Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Merle Wood Appointed Joint Central Agent For M/Y Sea Bowld

By Paul Joseph / Ben Roberts

Merle Wood Associates has been appointed as joint central agent for the 53-metre motoryacht Sea Bowld, the yacht broker has announced.

Joining Fraser Yachts as its central agent, Merle Wood is now listing the high-speed yacht with an asking price of $13,950,000.

Featuring striking styling and design by Sam Sorgiovanni, Sea Bowld boasts an aluminium hull and superstructure, and has a cruising speed of 26 knots, maximum speed of 28 knots and a range of 1800 nautical miles from her 83270-litre fuel tanks.

The vessel offers accommodation for 10 guests in 5 staterooms, including a private owner’s deck, as well as additional generous deck areas ideal for lounging and dining al fresco.

Sea Bowld was custom built by Oceanfast in Fremantle (Australia) in 2004.

By Paul Joseph / Ben Roberts
Related News
Featured Events